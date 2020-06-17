Larry Edward Falls
January 31, 1951 - June 11, 2020
Macon, GA- On June 11, 2020, following a bout with colorectal cancer, Larry Edward Falls, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, went to live eternally with his Lord and Savior.
Larry was born January 31, 1951 in Florence, Alabama, to the late Annie and Floyd Falls. At the age of 8, he moved to Decatur, Georgia. Larry played basketball at Gordon High School, earning the nickname "Ace" for his incredible shot record. He attended Mercer University on a basketball scholarship, playing under Bobby Wilder and, later, Dwayne Morrison. He graduated summa cum laude with a fine arts degree in 1973. At Mercer, Larry met his sweetheart, Sharon Jones, who became his bride on Christmas Eve, 1972. He began his professional life in the Macon Sears Art Department, then moved to Galveston, Texas in November, 1978 to begin a new career with Charlie Renfroe in outdoor advertising. In 1979, he was transferred back to Macon with Renfroe's Outdoor West company, where he continued a notable 24 year career, being recognized as "Burning Salesman of the Year" among other awards. When the company was sold, he began a career in financial planning at Northwestern Mutual and later joined Rick Brown and Associates, where he was most recently employed. In recent years, he turned his passion for art and photography into an avocation, becoming in-house photographer for Covenant Academy and Beth Yeshua International, as well as doing wedding and family portrait photography for many local families. He had recently begun a hobby of collecting all sizes and sorts of flashlights and enjoyed attending Olight company conferences as well as attending Ocmulgee Archeological Society events with his son, Christopher. Mr. Falls was part of Beth Yeshua International, a local messianic congregation.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his half sister, Margaret.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Falls, his children, Lauren Lance (fiance, Johnny), Alison Hartley (David), Katie Furches (Alex) and Christopher Falls, his grandchildren, Mary Katherine, Annagayle, and Walker Lance, Cameron, Ashton, and Chloe Hartley, and Eli Furches, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation Thursday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. A graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery on Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. Following, at 12:00 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Beth Yeshua International, 5970 Price Road, in Macon, followed by a reception for family and friends.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Larry Falls to Beth Yeshua International Ministries, 5970 Price Rd, Macon, GA 31220, Caring Solutions, 1044 Washington Ave #104, Macon, GA 31201 or Covenant Academy, 4652 Ayers Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Larry Edward Falls
January 31, 1951 - June 11, 2020
Macon, GA- On June 11, 2020, following a bout with colorectal cancer, Larry Edward Falls, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren, went to live eternally with his Lord and Savior.
Larry was born January 31, 1951 in Florence, Alabama, to the late Annie and Floyd Falls. At the age of 8, he moved to Decatur, Georgia. Larry played basketball at Gordon High School, earning the nickname "Ace" for his incredible shot record. He attended Mercer University on a basketball scholarship, playing under Bobby Wilder and, later, Dwayne Morrison. He graduated summa cum laude with a fine arts degree in 1973. At Mercer, Larry met his sweetheart, Sharon Jones, who became his bride on Christmas Eve, 1972. He began his professional life in the Macon Sears Art Department, then moved to Galveston, Texas in November, 1978 to begin a new career with Charlie Renfroe in outdoor advertising. In 1979, he was transferred back to Macon with Renfroe's Outdoor West company, where he continued a notable 24 year career, being recognized as "Burning Salesman of the Year" among other awards. When the company was sold, he began a career in financial planning at Northwestern Mutual and later joined Rick Brown and Associates, where he was most recently employed. In recent years, he turned his passion for art and photography into an avocation, becoming in-house photographer for Covenant Academy and Beth Yeshua International, as well as doing wedding and family portrait photography for many local families. He had recently begun a hobby of collecting all sizes and sorts of flashlights and enjoyed attending Olight company conferences as well as attending Ocmulgee Archeological Society events with his son, Christopher. Mr. Falls was part of Beth Yeshua International, a local messianic congregation.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his half sister, Margaret.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Falls, his children, Lauren Lance (fiance, Johnny), Alison Hartley (David), Katie Furches (Alex) and Christopher Falls, his grandchildren, Mary Katherine, Annagayle, and Walker Lance, Cameron, Ashton, and Chloe Hartley, and Eli Furches, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation Thursday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. A graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery on Friday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. Following, at 12:00 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Beth Yeshua International, 5970 Price Road, in Macon, followed by a reception for family and friends.
Memorial donations may be given in memory of Larry Falls to Beth Yeshua International Ministries, 5970 Price Rd, Macon, GA 31220, Caring Solutions, 1044 Washington Ave #104, Macon, GA 31201 or Covenant Academy, 4652 Ayers Rd, Macon, GA 31210.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Larry Edward Falls
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.