Larry Edward Webb
January 14, 1967 - March 21, 2020
Gray, Georgia- Larry Edward Webb, 53 of Gray, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Born in Macon, he was the son of Mitzi Cribb and the late Hulan Webb.
He is survived by his son, Travis Webb (Ashlee), mother, Mitzi Cribb; Brothers, Andy Webb and Nathan Webb; Grandchildren, Joey Muckenfuss and Avery Webb.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2020