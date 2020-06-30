Larry G. PughApril 8, 1936 - June 25, 2020Warner Robins , GA- Larry G. Pugh went to be with the good Lord on June 25, 2020. He was 84 years old.Larry was born near Hunlock Creek, Pa. on April 8, 1936 to parents James and Arlyne Pugh, now deceased. He was a graduate of Garrison Memorial High School, Shickshinny, Pa. and Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He was retired from the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Ga.He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church, Warner Robins, Ga., and he was active in community organizations.Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Mary Craig Pugh, formerly of Hazelton, Pa.He is survived by his two sons, Douglas James Pugh and his wife Michelle, and Bradley John Pugh and his wife Sharon; four grandchildren, Ryan Pugh and his wife Caitie, Aaron Pugh, Matthew Pugh and his wife Kelly, Kaitlyn (Pugh) Brown and her husband Logan; great-grandchildren, Chloe Pugh, Owen Pugh and "Lady Bug" Pugh. He is also survived by his two brothers, Tom Pugh and his wife Chris, and Lee Pugh and his wife Barbara, all of Hunlock Creek, Pa. Larry dearly loved his family.Heritage Memorial Funeral home, 701 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093 is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held Wednesday night, July 1, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be at First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1:00PM. Larry will be laid to rest next to Mary at Magnolia Park Cemetery immediately following the services.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Ga. 31093, or to the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Education Department, P.O. Box 2469, Warner Robins, Ga. 31099.