Larry G. Revear

March 2, 1951 - March 2, 2019

Somerset, NJ- Larry Gordon Revear, age 68, of Somerset, NJ, passed away on March 2, 2019 at St. Peters Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.

A Memorial service was held at the Plenton Curry Funeral Home in Somerset, NJ at 11:00am on March 9, 2019. Cremation arrangements were also handled by Plenton Curry.

Larry was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Sylvester and Annie Virginia Revear on March 2, 1951. He attended Ballard Hudson Sr. high school in Macon, Ga and graduated in 1970. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Fort Valley State College in Fort Valley, Ga., in 1977, however, his career employment was as a Biological lab technician for the United States Department of Agriculture where he worked for 33 years and retired in 1997. He received numerous awards and recognitions for research papers such as Identification of bacteria associated with Post Harvest diseases of Fruits and Vegetables by cellular fatty acid composition.

He and his wife(Avis) moved to New Jersey in 1981 where they raised their daughters(Geneita and Alanna) in Randolph and Somerset. In his younger years he enjoyed the theater and playing chess. He also enjoyed watching science fiction and cowboy movies. He was known for his great sense of humor and his wise counsel. Many people say he resembled James Earl Jones.

Larry leaves to mourn, his wife Avis of 38 years; two daughters, Geneita and Alanna; 1 granddaughter, Alaska; Mother in Law, Evelyn McCray; 5 Sister in laws, Jackie Konan, Paulette Neely/Paul, Gail McCray and Anita Hogan/Richard; other family and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father Sylvester and Annie Virginia Revear.





