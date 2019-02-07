Larry Glen Batson
September 18, 1946 - February 5, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Larry Glen Batson, passed away at his home in Warner Robins on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Glen Batson was born to the late Joe Hill Batson, Sr. and Rebecca Batson on September 18, 1946. He attended Lanier High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Glen served on the U.S.S. Walker DD517 and U.S.S. Epperson DD719 before discharging from the military. On August 1, 1970, he married his wife, Brenda Williams in Macon. Glen retired from Robins Air Force Base with 30 years of Civil Service. Spending time with his children and grandchildren, and going for rides to see the sights of towns near and far were his favorite ways to pass the time.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Brenda Sue Batson; son, Sean Batson (Kendra W.); daughter, Sommer Bostick (David); grandchildren, Kodee, Colin, Caden, Bryson, Christian, Mikayla, Joe, Kevin, and Elizabeth; siblings, Harry Len Batson (Sandy), Joe Hill Batson, Jr., and Helen Judy Batson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Glen's life will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating. He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in Andersonville National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Larry Glen Batson to Encompass Hospice, 1760 Bass Rd., Macon, GA 31210 or Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 1322 Feagin Mill Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019