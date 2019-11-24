Larry Glenn Hortman
November 23, 1944 - November 22, 2019
Byron , Ga- Larry Glenn Hortman, 74, son of the late Annie Ruth and Tracy Hortman, and stepson of Wilbur Watson, passed away surrounded by family and dear friends on Friday morning, November 22, 2019.
A beloved family man, Larry was a lifelong resident of Middle Georgia. After graduating Warner Robins High School, Larry enlisted in the Air Force and served his country as a sergeant providing telecommunications instruction. After his discharge, Larry worked for Bellsouth until his retirement. During his tenure at Bellsouth, he never missed an opportunity to provide educational community outreach to children in the local public school system. Since retirement, he stayed busy and productive by working part-time for Enterprise and looking after his rental properties and tenants, forming dear friendships in many cases.
Larry simply enjoyed people, and making them smile. He loved spending time with family and friends over a good card game, a bad dad joke, or just sitting at the edge of the pond helping a child reel one in. His last years were spent as he desired, in his home with his son Danny and daughter in-law Erica.
Larry was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Ruth Talmadge and brother Terry Hortman.
He is survived by his sister Kay Hortman Sargent of Forsyth; wife Karen Hortman of Macon; six children: Thom Hortman of Seattle, WA., Amber Hortman Higgins of Philippi, WV., Danny Hortman of Byron, GA., Corey Hortman, Callie Pittman and Matthew Hortman of Macon, GA. Larry has seven grandchildren: Caleb and Luke Pittman of Macon, GA., Tristan, Seven, and Jagger Hortman of Seattle, WA., and Bella and Sammy Hortman of Macon, GA.
In lieu of a memorial service or flowers, Larry's wishes are that those who wish to remember him make donations to Go Fish Georgia and Habitat for Humanity.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Larry Glenn Hortman
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019