Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Glenn Hortman. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Send Flowers Obituary



November 23, 1944 - November 22, 2019

Byron , Ga- Larry Glenn Hortman, 74, son of the late Annie Ruth and Tracy Hortman, and stepson of Wilbur Watson, passed away surrounded by family and dear friends on Friday morning, November 22, 2019.

A beloved family man, Larry was a lifelong resident of Middle Georgia. After graduating Warner Robins High School, Larry enlisted in the Air Force and served his country as a sergeant providing telecommunications instruction. After his discharge, Larry worked for Bellsouth until his retirement. During his tenure at Bellsouth, he never missed an opportunity to provide educational community outreach to children in the local public school system. Since retirement, he stayed busy and productive by working part-time for Enterprise and looking after his rental properties and tenants, forming dear friendships in many cases.

Larry simply enjoyed people, and making them smile. He loved spending time with family and friends over a good card game, a bad dad joke, or just sitting at the edge of the pond helping a child reel one in. His last years were spent as he desired, in his home with his son Danny and daughter in-law Erica.

Larry was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Ruth Talmadge and brother Terry Hortman.

He is survived by his sister Kay Hortman Sargent of Forsyth; wife Karen Hortman of Macon; six children: Thom Hortman of Seattle, WA., Amber Hortman Higgins of Philippi, WV., Danny Hortman of Byron, GA., Corey Hortman, Callie Pittman and Matthew Hortman of Macon, GA. Larry has seven grandchildren: Caleb and Luke Pittman of Macon, GA., Tristan, Seven, and Jagger Hortman of Seattle, WA., and Bella and Sammy Hortman of Macon, GA.

In lieu of a memorial service or flowers, Larry's wishes are that those who wish to remember him make donations to Go Fish Georgia and Habitat for Humanity.

Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Larry Glenn Hortman





Larry Glenn HortmanNovember 23, 1944 - November 22, 2019Byron , Ga- Larry Glenn Hortman, 74, son of the late Annie Ruth and Tracy Hortman, and stepson of Wilbur Watson, passed away surrounded by family and dear friends on Friday morning, November 22, 2019.A beloved family man, Larry was a lifelong resident of Middle Georgia. After graduating Warner Robins High School, Larry enlisted in the Air Force and served his country as a sergeant providing telecommunications instruction. After his discharge, Larry worked for Bellsouth until his retirement. During his tenure at Bellsouth, he never missed an opportunity to provide educational community outreach to children in the local public school system. Since retirement, he stayed busy and productive by working part-time for Enterprise and looking after his rental properties and tenants, forming dear friendships in many cases.Larry simply enjoyed people, and making them smile. He loved spending time with family and friends over a good card game, a bad dad joke, or just sitting at the edge of the pond helping a child reel one in. His last years were spent as he desired, in his home with his son Danny and daughter in-law Erica.Larry was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Ruth Talmadge and brother Terry Hortman.He is survived by his sister Kay Hortman Sargent of Forsyth; wife Karen Hortman of Macon; six children: Thom Hortman of Seattle, WA., Amber Hortman Higgins of Philippi, WV., Danny Hortman of Byron, GA., Corey Hortman, Callie Pittman and Matthew Hortman of Macon, GA. Larry has seven grandchildren: Caleb and Luke Pittman of Macon, GA., Tristan, Seven, and Jagger Hortman of Seattle, WA., and Bella and Sammy Hortman of Macon, GA.In lieu of a memorial service or flowers, Larry's wishes are that those who wish to remember him make donations to Go Fish Georgia and Habitat for Humanity.Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close