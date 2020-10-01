Larry Glynn Hudson
December 19,1948 - September 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Larry G. Hudson (71), a local entertainer and songwriter, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Larry was born December 19, 1948, in Hawkinsville, Georgia as the first of two children to Harris and Inelle Hudson and resided in Dooly County during his youth. He began playing music at a young age, joined the FFA Band at 14, and formed his own band at the age of 17. He eventually became a very respected musician, songwriter, and entertainer in and around the Middle Georgia area. He enjoyed a storied career that crossed paths with many legends from all genres of music.Larry was also an accomplished barber and was a First Class Stylist for Roffler. He often joked about having a day job of cutting hair long before he was cutting records. In addition to the family of musicians and friends, Larry is survived by his two children; Tony Hudson (Hallie), and Tracy Hudson Thrash (Ben) and his three granddaughters, Regan (25), Cole ((20), and Riley Kate (18). He was preceded in death by his parents, Harris and Inelle Hudson and his younger brother, Dennis Hudson.
