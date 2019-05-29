Larry J Yates
May 28, 1945 - May 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Larry J. Yates, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday May 7 2019. A Graveside service will be held in Parkway Memorial Mausoleum at 11:00AM on Thursday May 30, 2019. Visitation will be, one hour prior to the service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the Mausoleum.
Mr. Yates was born on May 28, 1945 in Roanoke, Alabama, to the late Woodrow and Sarah Barsh Yates. He retired from Master Cleaners after 30 years of loyal service. He was a big Warner Robins High School Demons Football fan. In his spare time you would find him fishing, hunting and watching cooking shows. Larry loved to cook for his family and friends. They didn't mind because he was a great cook. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his nephew, Chris Yates.
His loving memory will forever be treasured by his brother, Joe Yates; nephew, David Yates, all from Warner Robins and very close family friends, Bobby Hendrix, Warner Robins and Jerry Hendrix, Centerville.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2019