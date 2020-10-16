Elder Larry James Bond, Sr.Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Elder Larry James Bond, Sr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Elder Bond, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.Survivors include his three children, Tamika (Van) Woodley, LaShonda Bond and Larry Bond, Jr.; five sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.