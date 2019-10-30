Larry Joyce
01/05/1950 - 10/28/2019
Bainbridge, Georgia- Larry Joyce, 69, formerly of Macon, GA, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
The graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Mr. Brian Parker officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to: The Down Syndrome Association of Tallahassee or Ronald McDonald House Charities, Atlanta.
Lawrence Southard Joyce was born January 5, 1950 in Spartanburg, SC, the son of John Lawton Joyce and Lucille Southard Joyce. He earned an associate degree and worked as a line operator for Atlanta Gas & Light for 32 years. Larry was Catholic by faith.
Described as a "peaceful soul", Larry was always smiling. Family filled his thoughts and he enjoyed bragging on his grandchildren. His dog, Benjie, was a faithful companion enjoying music and Notre Dame football as much as Larry. Those who knew him well will remember a kind, gentle soul.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Black Joyce; his children, Tony & Cheryl Black of Whigham, GA and Teresa & Todd Dunn of Bainbridge, GA; his siblings, Allida Joyce of Roanoke, VA, Edmond Joyce of Griffin, GA and John "Jack" Joyce of Cairo, GA; his grandchildren, Malori & Josh Glover, Mattie Dunn, Sarah Elizabeth Black and Alison Taylor Black; and his great-grandchildren, Samuel Glover and Forrest Glover. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2019