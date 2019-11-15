Larry Reynolds
April 4, 1948 - November 13, 2019
Musella, Georgia- Larry Reynolds, age 71, of Musella, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at 11:00 am. The service will be officiated by Rev. Bob Carey. Visitation will be held immediately following the service.
He was born on April 4, 1948 to the late Joseph P. Reynolds and Martha Boone Reynolds in Macon, Georgia. Larry was an avid lover of music, singing, and playing the guitar.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Ann Reynolds; son, Jeffrey Reynolds (Jennifer); granddaughter, Jordan, who was his sweetheart and the apple of his eye whom he loved playing Barbie dolls with; brothers, Jimmy Reynolds (Vera) and Lynn Reynolds (Brenda); sister-in-law, Dianne Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Reynolds and a special nephew, Jimbo Reynolds.
The family suggest donations be made to the , 804 Cherry St., Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.snowspn.com for the Reynolds family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2019