Larry Reynolds (1948 - 2019)
  • "Ann , Jeffery ,Jimmy and Vera , James and I were so sorry..."
    - James Harrington
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless..."
    - Bruce and Linda Daniels
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Larry Reynolds
April 4, 1948 - November 13, 2019
Musella, Georgia- Larry Reynolds, age 71, of Musella, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel at 11:00 am. The service will be officiated by Rev. Bob Carey. Visitation will be held immediately following the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.snowspn.com for the Reynolds family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019
(478) 788-3778
