Larry Roberson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Roberson.
June 1, 1945 - March 10, 2019
Lizella, GA- Larry Roberson was born June 1, 1945 in Swainsboro, Georgia and he passed away at his residence March 10, 2019.
Larry is survived by three children: Tammy Hollis (Todd), James Roberson (Cindy), and Brad Roberson (Lauren); eight grandchildren; and one greatgrandchild.
Larry was a lover of anything fun in life, which included dancing, singing, karaoke, and anything with a motor.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 5:00PM at Fish N' Pig.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Larry Roberson
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019