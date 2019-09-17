Larry S Davis
03/18/1960 - 09/13/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Larry Samuel "Sleepy" Davis, 59, of Second Street passed away Friday in Dublin.
Services will be held Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Mount Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield will officiate.
Mr. Davis was born in Rochelle, Wilcox County, Georgia. He was the son of the late William Frank Davis and Naomi Cason Davis. He was preceded in death by his sister Debra Charlene Davis. Larry was a Truck Driver with Payne Brothers Logging, and was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn "Betty" Muncy Davis. His daughters, Amanda Jean Davis, and Ashley Marie Davis. Brothers Michael (Julie) Davis, and Benny Davis. Step sister Nancy (Bob) Multcher. Three nieces and Three nephews.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019