Larry Travis Bass
1971 - 2020
Larry Travis Bass
June 1, 1971 - May 12, 2020
Suffolk, VA- Larry Travis Bass, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Larry was born on June 1, 1971, in Reynolds, Georgia and grew up in the Lizella area of Bibb County. After attending Central High School, he graduated from Southwest High School in 1989 where he was part of the ROTC program. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he worked in Aviation Ordinance during the Persian Gulf War. Assigned to the USS Roosevelt, his duty stations included England, Japan, and Hawaii. He also earned his Open Water Diver's License and attained the rank of Petty Officer First Class. Subsequent to his military service, he was employed briefly in the shipyards before going to work as a rural route mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. When he was not working, Larry enjoyed spending time out in the country. Fishing and working on cars were his hobbies, and he was even known to raise a few goats. A lively, hard-working man, he loved kids, funnel cakes, and Madison, his cat. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Thomas Bass, Sr; and his grandparents, Willie Clyde and Dorothy Elizabeth Long, and Thomas Lee and Florence Nightingale Bass.
His memory will forever be treasured by his mother, Sherry Long Majors of Macon, Georgia; his siblings, Melinda Bass Schroeder (Marc) of Warner Robins, Larry Thomas Bass, Jr. of Warner Robins, William George Bass (Mandy) of Kathleen, and Jennifer Yvette Bass of Kathleen; six aunts; three uncles; two nephews; five nieces; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
With regards to services for Mr. Bass: social distancing measures will be in place as McCullough Funeral Home has a responsibility to our families, staff, and the community, to follow the executive orders in place on public gatherings. That being said, visitation with Larry's family will be Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Father Eric Filmer officiating. Following the service, Larry will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery at 12:00 noon.
While stationed in Hawaii, Larry generously donated an automobile to the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. In honor of his generosity, the family respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii at www.kidneyhi.org/charitable-donations or by mail at 1314 S. King Street, #1555, Honolulu, Hawaii 96814.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com.


Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2020.
