1/
Larry Warner
1951 - 2020
Larry Warner
08/27/1951 - 10/16/2020
Warner Robins, Ga- Larry Gene Warner, 69, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, 11:00AM in the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Pastor David Brighton will officiate.
Larry was born August 27, 1951 at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia to the late C.R. and Mildred Warner. He retired as a director of computer software sales after 25 years. Larry served his country proudly in the United States Navy and attended the United States Naval Academy. He was a member of the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Larry was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, camping, skiing, tying flies, and golf. He enjoyed stargazing as an amateur astronomer and built his own telescopes. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lynn Warner; children: Michael (Sarah) Warner of San Antonio, Texas and Bess (Rob Stevens) Cain of Palm Harbor, Florida; siblings: Benny Warner, Gary Warner, Brenda Senger, Barry Warner, and Perry Warner, all of Virginia; seven grandchildren: Luke, Kaitlyn, Kirryn, Kenzie, Lexie, Matthew, and Bella.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church General Fund at 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
