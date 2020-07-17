1/1
Larry Warren Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Warren, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Larry Warren, Sr. will be held 10AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Apostle Urrea Cloud, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Warren, 70, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Warren, Jr., and Shannon (Tosha) Warren; one sister, Arlene Warren; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Larry Warren, Sr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved