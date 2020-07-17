Larry Warren, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Larry Warren, Sr. will be held 10AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Apostle Urrea Cloud, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Warren, 70, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Warren, Jr., and Shannon (Tosha) Warren; one sister, Arlene Warren; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Larry Warren, Sr.