Lashonda Williams
April 4, 1977 - May 30, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms.Lashonda Williams. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Johnny Morgan will officiate. Interment services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. The family has asked if you are attending the services to please wear light colors. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019