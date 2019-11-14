Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Latha Tyson. View Sign Service Information Sammons Funeral Home 4201 Main St West Soperton , GA 30457 (912)-529-4411 Memorial service 11:00 AM Dayspring Presbyterian Church Forsyth , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Latha Tyson

December 11, 1921 - November 12, 2019

Soperton, GA- Latha Phillips Tyson died at midnight on November 11, 2019 at Pruett Health in Forsyth, Georgia. She was 97 years old and had lived a wonderful life. She was born in Treutlen County; the eldest child of Carlton and Alma Phillips. She had two brothers: Carlton Phillips Jr. and Midrey Phillips and a sister, Virginia Phillips Moxley; all of whom preceded her in death. She was married at the age of nineteen to John Emerson Tyson whom she considered the best of men. They were married forty one years and after his death she remained a widow. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Tyson Clark and son-in-law, John Graham Clark of Forsyth, with whom she resided for many years.

Latha graduated from Treutlen County High School and Georgia Southern College where she studied Social Studies and Art. Art was a lifelong joy and she painted well into her nineties. She taught school for many years with skill and flair. She was stellar at encouraging her students to be their best selves.

In adulthood, Latha realized that her religion was based on her parent's faith rather than her own. She came to personal faith in Jesus and thereafter sought always to live in live and obedience to him. In practical terms, she loved and encouraged everyone she knew or met; even in the most fleeting encounters, but especially through the gift of her friendship. She shed light.

She was laid to rest beside her beloved husband, John, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Dayspring Presbyterian Church, Forsyth, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the missionary fund at Dayspring, as Latha had a great concern for anyone who had yet to know the Lord Christ.

