Latori Jefferson (1985 - 2019)
Latori Jefferson
July 2, 1985 - January 30, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Family contact: 1807 Rocky Creek Rd. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Funeral Home
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019
