Laura A. DeBerry
February 4, 1932 - May 21, 2020
Dublin, GA- Laura Anderson DeBerry, 88, of Dublin, Georgia, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia.
Private graveside services will be held.
Mrs. DeBerry was born February 4, 1932, in Cook County,Georgia, to the late Grover & Lizzie Conine Anderson. After graduating high school, she attended secretary school and moved to Titusville, Florida, where she worked for the Kennedy Space Center. Mrs. DeBerry moved back to Georgia and was a secretary for Warner Robins Air Force Base. She worked in Civil Service for 33 years. Mrs. DeBerry was of the Methodist faith and was an extraordinary woman.
She is survived by her children: Rhonda Rowland & Perry of Dudley and Robert Alan DeBerry & Lori of Buford; grandchildren: Jennifer & Zach Blackmon and Elizabeth& Jamie Wilkins and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thurston E. DeBerry and eight brothers and sisters.
The family suggests those desiring to send memorials, may send them to the charity of their choice.
Paulk Funeral Home, Ocilla, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.