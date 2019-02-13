Laura Ann Hein
September 07, 1960 - February 11, 2019
Bonaire, Georgia- Laura was born on September 07, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio to James Wadowick and Mary Cavano Wadowick. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Laura was currently employed for the City of Byron Municipal Court as the Chief Clerk. She proudly served as the Treasurer for the State of Georgia Municipal Court Clerk Council. Mature in her faith, Laura devoted her time to the Jail Ministry and was a member of The Grove Church. She also enjoyed taking part in the Macon Choral Society.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, John Hein; children, Peter Hein (Jenilee) of Griffin and James Hein of Warner Robins; parents, James Wadowick and Mary Cavano Wadowick; brother, Kurt Wadowick of Prior Lake, Minnesota; sisters, Mary W. Al-Akhdar (Walid) of Cary, North Carolina and Natalie Berg (Erik) of Naples, Florida.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Gabriel Cox officiating.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Laura Ann Hein to the Abba House at 2089b Old US 41 Rd., Perry, Georgia 31069.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Laura Ann Hein's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Laura Ann Hein
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2019