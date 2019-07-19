Laura Bell Middlebrooks
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Laura Bell Middlebrooks will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Lizella. Pastor Lamb Andrews will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Middlebrooks, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Survivors include two children; one sister; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 5087 Log Cabin Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Laura Bell Middlebrooks
Published in The Telegraph on July 19, 2019