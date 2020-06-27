Laura Black
1956 - 2020
Macon, Georgia- Laura Black of 923 Summit Avenue , died Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at Navicent Health after a brief illness.
Laura was born September 8th, 1956 in Macon Ga. and had made Macon her home. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Torrey and Ruth Bloodworth. She was a jewelry appraiser, enjoyed sewing and attending craft fairs where she sold many interesting and homemade items. She will be fondly remembered for her work in radio and television beginning her career at WBML Macon, WNEX Macon, WFLI Chattanooga, WMAZ Television Macon, and WPEZ Macon.
Laura is survived by her husband: Clifford Hugh Black. Sisters: Susan Arthur, Paula (Frank) Mahitab. Brother: Alan Torrey Bloodworth. Nieces and Nephews: Emily Arthur, Immy Mahitab, Emma Bloodworth, Nathan Bloodworth and Kathryn Bloodworth.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the care of Laura Black and Family. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
