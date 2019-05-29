Laura Henderson Carwile
July 2, 1954 - May 15, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Laura Henderson Carwile was born on July 2, 1954 in Fukuoka, Japan. She served her country as a civil servant for more than 30 years. She was an active member of her church, Central Baptist of Warner Robins. She was a member of the Greenbriar Garden Club, a member of the Red Hat Society, and was known to play bunko every now and again. Her favorite pastimes included taking lunch "meetings," watching funny animal videos, and posting about her beloved dogs, Buffy and Scooby.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 34 years, Col. Carl (Eddie) Carwile.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her father, Clarence Henderson, Jr. (Betty Jean) of Louisville; mother, Joan Fortner Fulghum (Norm) of Evans; mother-in-law, Bettie Crews Carwile of Shipman, Virginia; daughter, Leah A. Carwile of Atlanta; chosen sister, LoAnn Blanchette of Charleston, South Carolina; step-sisters, Victoria Jones (Tommy) of Augusta, and Patricia McWhriter (Dana) of Evans, Linda York (Wes) of Appling; brother-in-law, Jerry Donald Carwile, Jr. (Carol) of San Antonio, Texas, Michael W. Carwile (Kim) of Shipman, Virginia; and a number of extended family.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. A short graveside service will be held in Louisville City Cemetery on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028, http://www.humanesocietyhoco.org/.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2019