Laura Lee Goodrich
December 28, 1923 - July 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Laura Lee Goodrich, 96, of Macon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 25, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, and will be officiated by the Reverend Joe Bower. The family will greet friends and loved ones one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Houston Road. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations. In addition, the service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/Snow'sMemorial/
Mrs. Goodrich was born on December 28, 1923 in Dudley Georgia to the late Lonnie M. Haskins, and Lilly Floyd Haskins. She retired as the manager of the shoe department at Joseph-N-Neal clothing after 20 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of the Berean Baptist Church. Mrs. Goodrich is preceded in death by her husband, Matthew T. Goodrich. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and mother-in-law.
Mrs. Goodrich is survived by her children, Russell W. Matthew, Jr. (Rosemary), Laura Gail Arrington (Wayne), David Matthews (Pam), and Duncan Matthews (Sheila); 13 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Virginia McNally Toole, and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
at PO BOX 758516Topeka, KS 66675 or to their favorite charity.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Laura Lee Goodrich