Laura Lee Goodrich
1923 - 2020
Laura Lee Goodrich
December 28, 1923 - July 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Laura Lee Goodrich, 96, of Macon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 25, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, and will be officiated by the Reverend Joe Bowker. The family will greet friends and loved ones one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Houston Road. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations. In addition, the service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/Snow'sMemorial/
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Russell so sorry to hear about your beautiful mother. May your happy memories bring smiles to both you and Rosemary in the coming days, weeks & months. Much Love - Cathy Haggard
Cathy Haggard
Friend
July 27, 2020
Hank and I would like to express our sympathies to Russell, Gail and David Matthews. We know how hard it is to loose a mother. Remember her in all your stories, sad and funny. Our prayers are coming your way.
Hank and Barbara Winner
Barbara & Hank Winner
Friend
