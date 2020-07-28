Laura Lee Goodrich
December 28, 1923 - July 25, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Laura Lee Goodrich, 96, of Macon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 25, 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, and will be officiated by the Reverend Joe Bowker. The family will greet friends and loved ones one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Houston Road. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations. In addition, the service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/Snow'sMemorial/
