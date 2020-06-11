Laura Maxine McKey
October 31, 1944 - June 5, 2020
Lizella, GA- Laura Maxine McKim of Lizella, formerly of Corydon, Indiana, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
A native of Corydon, Indiana she was born to the late Dallas Elmo McKim and Gay Cline. She moved to Georgia in 1980. Maxine retired from GE Capital where she worked for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth A. McKim; a grandson, Jameson A. Evans; a brother, Alvin D. McKim and his wife Becky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contriubtions to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.
You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family at www.maconmp.com.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Laura Maxine McKey
October 31, 1944 - June 5, 2020
Lizella, GA- Laura Maxine McKim of Lizella, formerly of Corydon, Indiana, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
A native of Corydon, Indiana she was born to the late Dallas Elmo McKim and Gay Cline. She moved to Georgia in 1980. Maxine retired from GE Capital where she worked for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth A. McKim; a grandson, Jameson A. Evans; a brother, Alvin D. McKim and his wife Becky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contriubtions to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.
You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family at www.maconmp.com.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Laura Maxine McKey
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.