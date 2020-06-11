Laura Maxine McKey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Maxine McKey
October 31, 1944 - June 5, 2020
Lizella, GA- Laura Maxine McKim of Lizella, formerly of Corydon, Indiana, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
A native of Corydon, Indiana she was born to the late Dallas Elmo McKim and Gay Cline. She moved to Georgia in 1980. Maxine retired from GE Capital where she worked for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth A. McKim; a grandson, Jameson A. Evans; a brother, Alvin D. McKim and his wife Becky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contriubtions to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.
You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family at www.maconmp.com.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Laura Maxine McKey



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved