Laura Posey
1928 - 2020
Laura Posey
June 11, 1928 - July 31, 2020
Dacula, GA- The first-ever secretary at Houston County High School, Laura Jean Posey, 92, passed from this earth at her home on July 31, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's. Before going to work at Houston County High, Jean, as she was known, spent many years as a secretary for Northside Middle School.
Jean was born in Leesburg, Georgia, on June 11, 1928, to the late Garrett Van Livingston and Peggy Sue Bulloch. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a vital part of the Asbury Sunday School class. When needed, Laura served as a volunteer church secretary and was a faithful servant of the Trinity Food Pantry. A champion in both target shooting and bowling, she also helped coach baseball teams for her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Harold Posey and her sisters, Sue Whatley and Patsy Livingston.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, son Harold Posey, Jr. (Heather) of Athens, daughter Pamela Alligood (Ken) of Dacula, and son Col. D.B. Posey USAF (Ret.) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Sarah Posey, Jake Hunt (Melissa), Lauren Halcik (Mike), and Kelsey Parham (Jesse); and 12 great grandchildren.
A private, graveside funeral service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Trinity UMC Food Pantry would be much appreciated.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
