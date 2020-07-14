1/1
Laura S. Parry
1948 - 2020
Laura S. Parry
December 15, 1948 - July 7, 2020
Douglasville, GA- Laura S. Parry, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away peacefully in her home on July 7th, 2020. She is survived by her mother Ruth Strickland, sister Faye Strickland, son Matthew Parry, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Her father Thomas Strickland predeceased her, as did her life-long friend David Parry. Born in 1948, Laura grew up in Warner Robins, graduating from Warner Robins H. S. in 1967. She attended University of West Georgia and graduated from Medical College of Georgia. Most of her career was with Douglas Hospital and WellStar in Cobb. Laura was a devoted mother, daughter, and friend. Her son, Matthew, was always an especially important part of her life. Always extremely active, she enjoyed dancing, hiking, ping pong and pickleball and was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church, Woodie Fite Senior Center and various dance communities and book clubs. Laura had more friends than could be counted and will be remembered for her easy-going nature, strong faith and kind and loving spirit. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of Laura's life will be held in the future. (Date to be announced).


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 14, 2020.
