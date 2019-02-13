Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lauren Michelle (Bullington) Bloodworth

June 7, 1988 - February 11, 2019

Macon, GA- Lauren Michelle (Bullington) Bloodworth, 30, of Macon passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by her husband and loving family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3 PM at William Wolff Cemetery in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rabbi Uri Goren and Rabbi Aaron Sataloff officiating. The family may be contacted at the residence of Carol and Mike Bashuk, 128 Howard Oaks Drive, Macon.

Born in Americus, Georgia, Lauren attended the University of West Georgia and graduated with highest honors with a degree in Marketing. She worked as the Director of Marketing for Arrow Exterminators and resided in Macon, Georgia with her husband, Brad Bloodworth. Mrs. Bloodworth was the daughter of Mike Bullington and the late Gayle Bullington. She was the granddaughter of the late Shirley and Avrom Roobin and Sally Bullington and the late Dennis Bullington. She was a member of Temple Beth Israel, a Phi Mu and an active supporter of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Lauren is survived by her husband, Brad Bloodworth, her sister Kelly Wolk (Brian Wolk) of Atlanta, her brother Richard Bullington (Shaw Bullington) of Macon, her father Mike Bullington of Lizella, and her grandmother Sally Bullington of Macon. LoLo, as she was lovingly known was adored by her five nephews and one niece Cameron Bullington, Porter Bullington, Graham Bullington, Sydney Wolk, Carson Wolk and Bowen Wolk. She also leaves behind her many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her extended Bloodworth family with whom she was so close. Lauren was a true friend and was loved by so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at 3395 NE Expressway Atlanta, GA 30341 or online at

Register online at

Hart's Mortuary and Crematory, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Lauren Michelle (Bullington) Bloodworth





Lauren Michelle (Bullington) BloodworthJune 7, 1988 - February 11, 2019Macon, GA- Lauren Michelle (Bullington) Bloodworth, 30, of Macon passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by her husband and loving family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3 PM at William Wolff Cemetery in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rabbi Uri Goren and Rabbi Aaron Sataloff officiating. The family may be contacted at the residence of Carol and Mike Bashuk, 128 Howard Oaks Drive, Macon.Born in Americus, Georgia, Lauren attended the University of West Georgia and graduated with highest honors with a degree in Marketing. She worked as the Director of Marketing for Arrow Exterminators and resided in Macon, Georgia with her husband, Brad Bloodworth. Mrs. Bloodworth was the daughter of Mike Bullington and the late Gayle Bullington. She was the granddaughter of the late Shirley and Avrom Roobin and Sally Bullington and the late Dennis Bullington. She was a member of Temple Beth Israel, a Phi Mu and an active supporter of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.Lauren is survived by her husband, Brad Bloodworth, her sister Kelly Wolk (Brian Wolk) of Atlanta, her brother Richard Bullington (Shaw Bullington) of Macon, her father Mike Bullington of Lizella, and her grandmother Sally Bullington of Macon. LoLo, as she was lovingly known was adored by her five nephews and one niece Cameron Bullington, Porter Bullington, Graham Bullington, Sydney Wolk, Carson Wolk and Bowen Wolk. She also leaves behind her many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her extended Bloodworth family with whom she was so close. Lauren was a true friend and was loved by so many.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at 3395 NE Expressway Atlanta, GA 30341 or online at www.choa.org/giving or the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Development Office at 1762 Clifton Road, suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.Register online at www.hartsmort.com Hart's Mortuary and Crematory, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Hart's Mortuary and Crematory

765 Cherry Street

Macon , GA 31201

478-746-4321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close