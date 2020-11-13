1/1
Laurene Johnson Wooten
1926 - 2020
Laurene Johnson Wooten
July 19, 1926 - November 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Laurene Johnson Wooten, 94, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park with the Reverends Chip Miller and John Kinser officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read the obituary in its entirety and express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
