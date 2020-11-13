Laurene Johnson Wooten
July 19, 1926 - November 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Laurene Johnson Wooten, 94, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park with the Reverends Chip Miller and John Kinser officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.