Laurie Marie (Hale) SternerJuly 26, 1956 - August 8, 2020PERRY, GA- Laurie Marie (Hale) Sterner, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Perry, Georgia. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Reverend Dennis Clark and Mike Parker will officiate. The family requests that all of those in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in memory of Laurie to either Friends of Perry Animal Shelter (FOPAS) or Jim Horne Ministries of Southside Baptist Church.Laurie was born on July 26, 1956 in Albany, Georgia to Franklin and Edith (Bennett) Hale. She was an employee for the State of Georgia for thirty-seven years. Most of her was career spent as the Livestock Event Coordinator for the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Georgia. Laurie became a Master Gardener in 2018 and was an active member of Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia. She loved caring for her many animals, and nothing compared to her time spent with her family and friends. Laurie is preceded in death by her sister, Cindy (Hale) Mixon.Left to cherish her beloved memory is her husband of twenty-seven years, Larry Sterner; daughters Lindsey Norris (Mark) and Amanda Reed; grandchildren, Bennett, Carolyn, Jack and KayLee and a host of friends who loved her dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.