Laurine Pierce
January 30, 1921 - October 20, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Laurine Pierce went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 98 years old. Born and raised in Eastman, Georgia, Laurine was the daughter of the late James "Eddie" and Willie Maude Burch. As a young adult, she made Jacksonville, Georgia her home before moving in the 1950s to Warner Robins, Georgia, which became her permanent home. She was a cosmetologist for many years before her retirement. A woman of unfailing faith, Laurine was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed nature and bird watching, especially hummingbirds and sitting on the beach. Laurine also loved watching cowboy movies and the Atlanta Braves. Most of all, she adored spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Laurine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Lanier Pierce; children, Carlton Jones, Farris Jones, and Buck Jones; grandchild, Davina Jones.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Mary Ann Meyer of Warner Robins, Barbara Lassiter of North Carolina, Sylvia Lee (Frank) of Jacksonville, Georgia, and Scotty Jones of Warner Robins, Georgia; 13 loving grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Christine McDuffie of Perry, Mildred Powell of Warner Robins, and Rudine Channel of Haynesville, Georgia.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Pierce will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Pierce will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Pierce to Blockhouse Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Georgia.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Laurine Pierce
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2019