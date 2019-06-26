Lavene Rawlins Osborne Johnson
March 19, 1932 - June 20, 2019
Musella, GA- Lavene Rawlins Osborne Johnson of Musella, Ga went to heaven on June 20th 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on March 19th 1932 in McRea, GA and was the daughter of the late Olon and Dolly Rawlins. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Harold Eugene Osborne and her second husband Frank Johnson Sr. She graduated Nursing school in the mid 50's and spent her life helping others. She cared for many friends, family members and church members when they were in need. She was a devoted Christian. She volunteered at her church and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. She was very generous of her time. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grand-mother, step-mother and friend. She will be deeply missed by everyone that was lucky enough to have known her. She leaves behind her 3 sons, Michal, Greg (Josee) and Jeff (Sue) Osborne, 4 grand-sons, Dan (Christy), Dave (Sandra), Steven (Heather) Osborne, Max (Daphne) Briere, 10 great-grand-children, 2 brothers, many nieces, nephews and step-children. There will be a celebration of her life on June 29th 2019 at 10:00 am at the Thomaston Road Church of Christ located at 5859 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers if you wish you can make a donation in her name to the Thomaston Road Church of Christ.
View the online memorial for Lavene Rawlins Osborne Johnson
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019