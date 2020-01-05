Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavenia Grimsley Kimbell. View Sign Service Information Mathis Funeral Home - Cochran 151 E. Dykes Street Cochran , GA 31014 (478)-934-2030 Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Cochran , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lavenia Grimsley Kimbell

March 26, 1923 - Jan. 3, 2020

Macon, GA- Lavenia Grimsley Kimbell, age 96, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, after a long and happy life devoted to her Lord. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Cochran on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with the Reverend Dr. Ralph William Hawkins and Reverend Clyde Evans, Sr. officiating. Burial will be private Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Kimbell was the daughter of the late Emmett Alvin Grimsley, Sr. and Hennie Hill Grimsley of Cochran. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of forty­ five years, James Alvin Kimbell; her brother and sister-in-law, Emmett A. Grimsley, Jr. and Jacqueline Dykes Grimsley; and her adored son-in-law, Alvin Jacob Hirsh.

Mrs. Kimbell attended Middle Georgia College and graduated from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville with a BS in Elementary Education. Mrs. Kimbell won the title of Miss Cochran as a young woman. Professionally, she devoted herself to a teaching career that spanned thirty-five years in the Cochran City School System. Her love of children and belief in her students' ability to learn at their individual level earned her many accolades throughout her career, including STAR Teacher and Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Kimbell was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cochran for 65 years and taught Sunday School from 1953-1970, at which time she joined the Lucille Wilson Sunday School Class. She was an avid gardener and had hundreds of varieties of irises, daylilies, daffodils and roses. She enjoyed travelling throughout the continental United States with her husband, but her favorite trips were to the Northwest, where they visited the beautiful iris gardens and brought home many unusual bulbs.

Despite her lifelong loyalty and love for her community, Mrs. Kimbell made the difficult decision at the age of seventy-four to move to Macon to be near her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. At that time, she joined Northminster Presbyterian Church to worship with her family. During these early years when her grandchildren were small, she bestowed upon them the love of learning and nurtured their inquisitive minds.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan Kimbell Hirsh; her grandchildren, Haley Kimbell Hirsh and James Hamilton Hirsh; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kimbell's family is very grateful to her longtime caregiver, Eloise Jackson of Home Instead Senior Care, for her love and support through the years; the staff of John Wesley Villas; the staff of Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation; and Heartland Hospice.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cochran, 101 S. Second St., Cochran, GA 31014 or Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA 31210.

The family will greet friends after the service Monday at the Cochran First Baptist Church.

Mathis Funeral Home in Cochran has charge of arrangements.





