LaVern Moncrief McKinney
HAYNESVILLE, GA- LaVern Moncrief McKinney, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - visitation at 3:00 p.m. and funeral at 4:00 p.m. A private burial will be at Perry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Haynesville Assembly of God, 806 Grovania Road, Hawkinsville, GA 31036.
LaVern was a long-time member of Haynesville Assembly of God Church, was devoted to the church. She always took care of "Papa Gene" and her son, and eventually her grandchildren; church and family were her life.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Mandy McKinney, Melissa McKinney, Michael McKinney (Kristina), and Matthew McKinney (Ryan); and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reverend Gene McKinney and her son, Tony.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com
. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. View the online memorial for LaVern Moncrief McKinney