Laverne Brooks Graham
April 7, 1931 - November 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Laverne Brooks Graham, 88, of Macon, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend Matt Brinkley officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Graham was born in Gordon, Georgia to the late Oscar and Rachel Aycock Brooks. She was of the Baptist faith. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family, taking care of her garden, and bird watching. Mrs. Graham is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Graham, and grandson, Trey Giles.
Mrs. Graham is survived by her daughters, Kathy Giles (Morgan) of Lizella, Georgia, Vickie Graham Brinkley (Matt) of Roswell, Georgia, and Bobbie Pierce (Bruce Keen) of Lizella, Georgia; grandchildren, Matt Brinkley, Jr. (Karol), Stephen Ellington, Jessica Dougharty (James), Andrew Brinkley (Scottie), Amanda Roche (Leo), and Mary Beth Haedt (Zach); and 8 beloved great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Pruitt Hospice Care and Home Instead for the compassionate care given to her and her family.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read full obituary.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Laverne Brooks Graham
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019