LaVerne C. Howard
1928 - 2020
January 10, 1928 - August 20, 2020
Macon, GA- LaVerne Campbell Howard, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, August 20, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Chambless officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
LaVerne was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Harvey Lee and Lucille Bullington Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Frank E. Howard. She was employed for many years with the Bibb County Board of Education. LaVerne was an active member of Mikado Baptist Church, Mikado Bible Sunday School Class, and AWANA leader. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Survivors include her children, Patricia (Marshall) Cowart and Stephan (Karen) Howard; grandchildren, Danae (Andy) McBurney and Marissa Cowart (Eddie), Rhonda (Todd) Dobson, and numerous nieces, nephews and aunt.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
AUG
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
