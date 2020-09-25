1/1
Laverne C. Joiner
1928 - 2020
DANVILLE, GA- Laverne Carter Brewer Joiner, 91 of Hwy 358, passed away Tuesday in Macon.
Graveside services will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Charles Carter and Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield will officiate.
Mrs. Joiner was born in Danville, GA the daughter of the late Dudley and Alice Fowler Carter. She was the widow of the late Robert Earl Joiner, and was preceded in death by her son Johnny L. Brewer, Sr., and her brother Willis Carter. Mrs. Laverne was a Homemaker and a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where she was a charter member of the Neva Carden Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her Daughter Sandra (James) McDaniel. Her grandchildren, James "Jamie" (Amanda) McDaniel, Mandy (Stanley) Rochelle, Brandy MaGahee, and Johnny Brewer, Jr. Six Step Grandchildren. Eight Great Grandchildren, Two Great Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
