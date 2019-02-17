Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LaVerne Gibson

June 28,1938 - February 12

Clevalnd, TN- LaVerne S. Gibson, of Cleveland, TN, formerly of Hawkinsville, GA, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

She was born June 28, 1938, in Patmos, Georgia to the late Vera Pope and William Shiver. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, John P. Gibson, brothers T.W. Shiver, Roy D. Shiver, and Raymond Shiver, sister Annette Herren, sister in law Sheila Clement and Doris Shiver, brother in law and H.L. Clement, and the love of their life, Miss Kitty. She attended Albany High School and graduated from Mitchell County High School. She completed secretarial school in Atlanta before starting her career with General Electric. During her time at GE she worked as a secretary of contract sales in the major appliance group and was awarded for the innovative sales tracking program she developed.

In 1985, LaVerne moved with her husband John to Hawkinsville, GA where they became co-owners of C&W Hardware Company and later opened their own Papa's Pizza To Go restaurant. While in the pizza business their restaurant won "Franchise of the Year" and the Hawkinsville/Pulaski Chamber of Commerce "Small Business of the Year" award. LaVerne enjoyed many years of activities and travel with the First Baptist Church.

Survivors include: brother Donald Shiver, sisters Retha Clark and Jacqueline Cook, sister in laws Gerry Shiver, nephews Kevin (Misty Luffman) and Lin (Tracy) Clement and daughters Kaitlind and Leah, nieces Lori (Jeremy) Hill and daughters Ella and Hannah. Godson: Joseph Blake Cope. Vera (Dave) Dorman and sons David Joseph, Nick, and Dutsch. And many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, at 3pm at Calhoun United Methodist Church in Calhoun, TN. The very reverend Gary L. Abbott Eulogist. The family will meet with friends before the service at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, Triple Negative





