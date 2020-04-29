LaWanda Jean Bryant
Jesup, GA- LaWanda Jean Bryant, 66 of Jesup & Macon, passed away March 30, 2020 in Macon, Georgia. She loved her word search puzzles and ID (Investigation Discovery) TV.
LaWanda is preceded in death by her son, Johnnie Raymond Bryant, her father, Marcus Bryant & her mother, Mary Ellis, her sisters; Annie "Geri" Bryant of Jesup & Macon, Glanda Vickery, of Macon & Gladys Taylor of Alma, her brothers; Marvin Bryant of Gallipolis, OH, & Ricky Bryant of Jesup.
LaWanda leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her two surviving daughters; Eileen Julia "Margie" Falconer & son-in-law Robert of Fort Mohave, AZ & Mary Ruth Sellers of Los Angeles, CA, 3 Granddaughters; Kandace Gibson of Griffin, Mercedes Thomas of Macon, Jocelyn Huls of Las Vegas, Nevada, Grandson; Justin Veditz of Simi Valley, CA, 6 Great grandsons; Dakota & Logan of Griffin, Ra, Horus, & newborn, Anubis of Macon & newborn, James of Las Vegas, NV, 4 Sisters & 3 brothers-in-law; Marilyn Bryant of Jesup, Sybil & Roger Harris of Jesup, Pat Bryant of Gallipolis, OH, Martha & John NeSmith of Metter, & Willis Vickery of Macon, 2 Brothers & 4 sisters-in-laws; Charles & Darlene Bryant of Jesup, Kenny & Toni Bryant of Barnwell, SC, Brenda Bryant of Crown City, OH, Pearl Bryant of Jesup & several loved and adored nieces & nephews all over the US.
The family will have a private celebration of life and spreading of her ashes later this year in Jesup, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020