Lawrence "Larry" Cleveland Holland, Jr.Aug. 13, 1944 - Aug. 24, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Lawrence "Larry" Cleveland Holland, Jr., 76, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence, with family by his side. A celebration of his life will be led by Rev. Joe Williams at 2 o'clock, on Thursday, August 27, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.Mr. Holland was born in Elkins, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Cleveland Sr. and Anna Leigh Smith Holland. He proudly served his country as a Ranger in the US Army and was active during the Vietnam Era. Larry worked as a truck dispatcher for GW Mills Trucking, out of Byron, Georgia for several years and also served the community of Byron as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in the 1970's. He was a formerly active member of the JayCees of Byron and former owner/operator of Larry's Lawn Service, serving all of middle Georgia. Larry was a former member of New Faith Baptist Church of Byron, but was most recently a member of Parkway Assembly of God, with his wife Bobbie. He ultimately retired from Terminix Pest Control after over 20 years of service.Larry had a servant's heart, always helping and doing for others and spreading God's word.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Bobbie S. Holland; children, Christy (Mike) Pope; Jonathan Geoffrey (Kathy Leary) Holland; Carl Aaron (Elizabeth Crumbley) Holland; Anna Leigh Holland; step children, Jason (Shannon) Shelton; Michelle (Dan) Young; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.The family wishes to extend a special word of thanks to Tamara Shawn Peterson, Larry's nurse, from Regency SouthernCare Hospice.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Arrangements entrusted to Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.