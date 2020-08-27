1/1
Lawrence "Larry" Cleveland Holland Jr.
1944 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Cleveland Holland, Jr.
Aug. 13, 1944 - Aug. 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Lawrence "Larry" Cleveland Holland, Jr., 76, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence, with family by his side. A celebration of his life will be led by Rev. Joe Williams at 2 o'clock, on Thursday, August 27, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Mr. Holland was born in Elkins, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Cleveland Sr. and Anna Leigh Smith Holland. He proudly served his country as a Ranger in the US Army and was active during the Vietnam Era. Larry worked as a truck dispatcher for GW Mills Trucking, out of Byron, Georgia for several years and also served the community of Byron as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in the 1970's. He was a formerly active member of the JayCees of Byron and former owner/operator of Larry's Lawn Service, serving all of middle Georgia. Larry was a former member of New Faith Baptist Church of Byron, but was most recently a member of Parkway Assembly of God, with his wife Bobbie. He ultimately retired from Terminix Pest Control after over 20 years of service.
Larry had a servant's heart, always helping and doing for others and spreading God's word.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Bobbie S. Holland; children, Christy (Mike) Pope; Jonathan Geoffrey (Kathy Leary) Holland; Carl Aaron (Elizabeth Crumbley) Holland; Anna Leigh Holland; step children, Jason (Shannon) Shelton; Michelle (Dan) Young; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special word of thanks to Tamara Shawn Peterson, Larry's nurse, from Regency SouthernCare Hospice.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Lawrence "Larry" Cleveland Holland, Jr.



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
AUG
27
Burial
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JANICE H BROWN
Family
