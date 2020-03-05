LAWRENCE COOK
PERRY, GA- Joseph Lawrence Cook, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, after an extended illness. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. The Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., and the Funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Houston Lake Baptist Church Building Fund, 2300 GA Hwy 127, Perry, GA 31069 or Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, GA 31069.
Lawrence worked at Kellwood Company and later at Tolleson Lumber Company. He was an avid gardener and faithfully attended Houston Lake Baptist Church. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Leon Cook, Jr.
Left to cherish the memories of Lawrence are his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Diane Cook of Perry; his daughter and son-in-law, Karan and Elza Fowler of Perry; and several other family members.
To read the full obit and leave messages for the family, please visit www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020