Lawrence Haslem, Jr
08/15/1953 - 06/21/2019
Byron, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Lawrence Haslem will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA.
His survivors : a devoted wife, Sharon Haslem; , his son Lawrence (Laquiva) of Warner Robins, GA and daughter Arlaker of Byron, GA; his mother, Annie B. Haslem of Marshallville, GA, his sisters; Annie Ruth Haslem of Marshallville, GA, Bettye Williams of Akron, OH and Louise Akemon of Cincinnati, OH; brother Keith Felton of Montezuma,GA,
View the online memorial for Lawrence Haslem, Jr
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019