Lawrence Haslem Jr. (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-8848
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Fort Valley, GA
Obituary
Lawrence Haslem, Jr
08/15/1953 - 06/21/2019
Byron, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Lawrence Haslem will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA.
His survivors : a devoted wife, Sharon Haslem; , his son Lawrence (Laquiva) of Warner Robins, GA and daughter Arlaker of Byron, GA; his mother, Annie B. Haslem of Marshallville, GA, his sisters; Annie Ruth Haslem of Marshallville, GA, Bettye Williams of Akron, OH and Louise Akemon of Cincinnati, OH; brother Keith Felton of Montezuma,GA,


Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019
