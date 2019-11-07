Lawson Adam Geiger, Jr.,
Jan. 4, 1938 - Nov. 5, 2019
Dublin, GA- Lawson Adam Geiger, Jr., age 81, died on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife, daughter, and son, after a brief battle with lung cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Chan Stanley Memorial Chapel of Stanley Funeral Home. A private burial service will take place on Saturday in the Houston Family Cemetery in Miller County, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home.
Lawson was born on January 4, 1938 to the late Lawson A. Geiger, Sr. and Henrietta Maxwell Geiger. After graduation from McRae-Helena High School, Lawson attended North Georgia College where he obtained a BS degree in business and was commissioned as a 2 nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army (Infantry Branch) upon graduation. He served 7 ½ years in various duty assignments in the United States as well as the Panama Canal Zone and the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1968 after serving in Vietnam with the rank of Captain. His service awards included the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
He obtained a Master's of Social Work from Tulane University and completed a career of 34 years with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Division of Mental Health. Additionally, he was employed as state director of Youth Services International, a private corrections company, for several years and served 35 years as a consultant in the nursing home industry. Lawson was a true Southern gentleman who never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing his personal experiences through his storytelling. With his quick wit and sense of humor, he lifted the spirits of others. He demonstrated strength and courage as he faced adversity in his life and encouraged others to overcome obstacles and to pursue their dreams.
Lawson is survived by his wife of 48 years, Merle Houston Geiger, his children, Keith Adam (Sheri) Geiger of Dublin and Kelly Geiger Vivolo of Durham, North Carolina, two granddaughters, Ashley Geiger and Brooke Geiger Phillips, two grandsons, Elias Vivolo and Riley Vivolo, two great-grandsons, Preston Duff Davis and Christopher Lee (CJ) Phillips, Jr. Stanley Funeral Home of Dublin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.stanleyfuneralhome.com .
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Dublin, Georgia or to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019