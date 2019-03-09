Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Lawton "L.w." Howell. View Sign

Dr. Lawton "L.W." HowellSeptember 15, 1937 - March 07, 2019Warner Robins, Georgia - L.W. Howell, 81, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, March 07, 2019.L.W. was born on September 15, 1937 in Cedar Grove, GA to the late William "W.B." Howell and Mary Young Howell. In 1946, L.W. made his home in Warner Robins where he was a graduate of Warner Robins High School Class of 55'. He then received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia and completed an enlistment with the United States Air National Guard.In 1960, early in his career, he worked in Civil Service. He then shifted careers where he became a Home Construction Contractor serving the Middle Georgia area for many years. L.W. then went back to work as a civilian for NASA and H.E.W (Health Education and Welfare) in Washington, D.C. and on Robins Air Force Base.L.W. later attended Life College and proudly obtained his Doctorate's Degree in Chiropractic Medicine. In 1987, Howell Chiropractic was open for business. L.W. served the Warner Robins area for more than three decades before his retirement in 2018.Although L.W. was career oriented, he always made time for his family, friends and church. He was a long time member of Second Baptist Church, where he attended Sunday school and volunteered his time to One Way. He enjoyed watching sports, especially UGA and Warner Robins football. L.W. and his wife Pat, also enjoyed many different types of dancing.In addition to his parents, Lawton was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Bray.His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Pat Howell; son, William Howell of Augusta, GA; siblings, Vivian Ellington (Rex) of Bonaire, GA and Lillian Collins (Jimmy) of Hayneville, GA; numerous nieces and nephews; and L.W.'s beloved dogs, Foxy, Baby and Rex.Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Howell will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. Howell will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Lawton "L.W." Howell to The Soldier's Project at 4605 Lankershim Blvd., Suite 720, N. Hollywood, CA 91602 or Second Baptist Church Building Fund at 2504 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or One Way at 2504 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Howell's arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

