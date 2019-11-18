Leana Bentley
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Leana Bentley will be held 1 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Stanley Kimble will officiate and Rev. Gregory Ellison will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 80. Ms. Bentley, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Survivors include three children, Annie Clark, Robert (Cory) Haynes, Mattie Miller; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Leana Bentley
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019