  • "Rest in peace from old friends from RIVERHILL, The..."
    - Joanne Shinholster
  • "RIP, she wAs my mother roommate at one time, she will be..."
    - Ollie Mae Wilson and Daughters
  • "Rest peacefully beautiful spirit former member of Greater..."
    - Alexandria Rouse Lewis
  • "So sorry to hear about Mrs Bentley, she was a sweet lady..."
    - Dolly Shubert
  • "Sending my condolences to Angelia and family. I'm so sorry..."
    - Kimberly Davis
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Leana Bentley
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Leana Bentley will be held 1 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Stanley Kimble will officiate and Rev. Gregory Ellison will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 80. Ms. Bentley, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Survivors include three children, Annie Clark, Robert (Cory) Haynes, Mattie Miller; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019
