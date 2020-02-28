|
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Fellowship Evangelistic Church
Lee Alvin Becham
January 9, 1944 - February 23, 2020
Byron, GA- Lee Alvin Becham, 76, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 and now resting in the loving arms of Jesus.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be held on 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fellowship Evangelistic Church where he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized. Rev. Ricky Tidwell will officiate.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Lawton C. Becham, Sr. and Ruth Turner Becham; eight siblings, Clarise Becham, Grace Becham, Lawton C. Becham, Jr., George Carlton Becham, Sr., Teresa B. Ussery, William A. Becham, Annie Ruth Becham Bass, and Jack H. Becham.
Lee was born in Crawford County, GA, January 9, 1944. He honorably served his country in the US Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. After his military discharge, he attended plumbing and air conditioning/refrigeration school. After graduating, he went to work as a plumber's apprentice with a business in Lizella, GA. Working with this business is when he tested for his license and became a certified plumber, therefore establishing his own business, "Becham Plumbing." He worked for over 40 years eventually becoming a certified plumber inspector. When asked when he was retiring, he recently stated he enjoyed the work, however, because of his failing health, he would need to retire sooner then he wanted. He was still working up till he passed away.
He loved the nature of outdoors, working in his yard, and riding his Harley Davidson, riding it a few times to Daytona Beach, FL.
He was a loving caring brother and uncle. He never met a stranger and was always ready to help someone who was down and out. He was his sister, Barbara's, favorite brother and her oldest son, Doug Clark's favorite uncle. At a young age Doug helped him with his plumbing during the summer, learning how to read a plumber's blue print and became quite the plumber himself for personal work. Lee, in fact, was the favorite uncle of most of his nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by his family, his precious puppy, Daisy and all who knew him, especially Mr. Brad Holley.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Barbara B. Miltner (David) of Byron, GA; sister-in-law, Lois Becham of Crawford County, GA, several nieces and nephews, living in AL, GA, and MO.
Flowers are welcome but the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Lee to a .
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020
