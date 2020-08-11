1/1
Lee Andrew Adams Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Andrew Adams, Jr.
December 6, 1939 - August 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Lee Andrew Adams, Jr. 80, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Lee was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Lee Andrew Adams, Sr. and Stella Davis Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Ruby Mathis Adams and his seven brothers. Lee was self-employed as a Machinist. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his children, Connie Adams, Phil (Rhonda) Adams, Cindy (Brent) Driggers, grandchildren, David Gregory, Michelle Spears, Kimberly Adams, Jessica Pegg, Harley Hayes, Tiffany Taylor, Ruby Adams, Dalton Bobo, seventeen great grandchildren, and brother, Marvin Adams.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Lee Andrew Adams, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved