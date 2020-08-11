Lee Andrew Adams, Jr.
December 6, 1939 - August 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Lee Andrew Adams, Jr. 80, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Lee was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Lee Andrew Adams, Sr. and Stella Davis Adams. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Ruby Mathis Adams and his seven brothers. Lee was self-employed as a Machinist. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his children, Connie Adams, Phil (Rhonda) Adams, Cindy (Brent) Driggers, grandchildren, David Gregory, Michelle Spears, Kimberly Adams, Jessica Pegg, Harley Hayes, Tiffany Taylor, Ruby Adams, Dalton Bobo, seventeen great grandchildren, and brother, Marvin Adams.
